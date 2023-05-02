Escaped convicted rapist caught while another at large in EC

“Two additional officials have been issued with notice of suspension,” Nxumalo said.
An escaped convicted rapist has been caught and rearrested while another rapist remains at large after escaping from a prison in the Eastern Cape last Thursday.
Siyabulela Khohliso, who is serving a ten-year sentence for rape, escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre on Freedom Day but was caught on Monday night in the Libode area.
He has since been transferred to Mthatha Correctional Services, department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
Khohliso fled the prison with another rapist, Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, who is serving an eight-year sentence. Mzingelwa is still at large, Nxumalo said.
National commissioner for the department Makgothi Thobakgale visited the prison on Monday where he announced the suspension of eight prison officials who were on duty on the day of the escape.
Following an escape by 2 inmates at Ngqeleni Correctional Centre, National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale went to the centre on a oversight visit. Offender Siyabulela Khohliso has been rearrested and transferred to Mthatha Correctional Centre. He was caught in the Libode area. All efforts are now focused on finding Athini Nothi Mzingelwa as he remains at large. The National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Mr Makgothi Thobakgale visited Ngqeleni Correctional facility on 1 May 2023. He announced the suspension of eight (8) officials and contemplated two additional officers with suspension notice, all were on duty on the day of the escape. The investigation is ongoing and more developments are expected to ensue.
