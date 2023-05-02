Good Samaritan still has bullet in neck after East London shooting
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 02 May 2023
A bullet is still lodged in the upper neck area of an East London motorist who was shot and wounded when he witnessed schoolchildren who were being robbed...
Good Samaritan still has bullet in neck after East London shooting
A bullet is still lodged in the upper neck area of an East London motorist who was shot and wounded when he witnessed schoolchildren who were being robbed...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos