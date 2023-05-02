×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Good Samaritan still has bullet in neck after East London shooting

Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 02 May 2023

A bullet is still lodged in the upper neck area of an East London motorist who was shot and wounded when he witnessed schoolchildren who were being robbed...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador