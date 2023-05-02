New Amathole leadership to mend rifts, push for big ANC victory in 2024
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 02 May 2023
Newly elected Amathole ANC regional chair Sheila Xhego says the new leadership is determined to mend rifts and put service delivery first while pushing for a convincing victory in the 2024 general elections...
New Amathole leadership to mend rifts, push for big ANC victory in 2024
Newly elected Amathole ANC regional chair Sheila Xhego says the new leadership is determined to mend rifts and put service delivery first while pushing for a convincing victory in the 2024 general elections...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos