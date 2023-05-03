Cop dies in shootout after violent attack on security firm
Two guards wounded, West Bank residents shocked, as gunfire and blasts ring out
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 03 May 2023
Explosions and gunshots shattered the peace in East London’s West Bank on Monday night as bandits tried to blow up the locks to get into the high-security building and armoured cash-in-transit vehicles at Fidelity’s premises...
Cop dies in shootout after violent attack on security firm
Two guards wounded, West Bank residents shocked, as gunfire and blasts ring out
Explosions and gunshots shattered the peace in East London’s West Bank on Monday night as bandits tried to blow up the locks to get into the high-security building and armoured cash-in-transit vehicles at Fidelity’s premises...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos