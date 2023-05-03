‘Deeply sorry’ Flavio Hlabangwane pens letter to Tshepang Pitse's family

It says: “I apologise for only having an apology to offer. I can only apologise and take full responsibility for my actions. I hope with this apology I can give you some sort of solace.”
Convicted murderer Flavio Hlabangwane on Wednesday apologised to the family of his cousin and lover Tshepang Pitse as he expressed his continued love for the woman he murdered in a letter to the victim's family.
The handwritten letter was part of the pre-sentencing report compiled by a probation officer at the request of the defence. In it, details of Hlabangwane's upbringing, education, relationship with Pitse and his mental challenges in the wake of the incident were laid bare.
Hlabangwane was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse by the Johannesburg high court on January 31.
The 28-year-old confessed to killing Pitse, who was his girlfriend and cousin, saying he plotted to do so after discovering she had been unfaithful to him.
He was arrested in November 2021 after Pitse's body parts were found in his fridge. The discovery was made by his new girlfriend, who raised the alarm with neighbours and police.
After numerous delays following his conviction, the matter finally resumed in the high court, sitting at Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on Wednesday for pre-sentencing proceedings.
Wednesday's proceedings got under way after a nearly two-hour delay with the defence finally calling Andile Buthelezi to the stand. Buthelezi is a probation officer with the department of social development's Johannesburg regional office, where his duties include compiling victim affect and pre-sentencing reports.
Buthelezi was probed on certain aspects of his report, including the financial support Hlabangwane extended to his family and the deceased, as well as his education and future prospects.
According to Buthelezi, Hlabangwane indicated that he contributed R10,000 monthly, from an initial R20,000 salary at Old Mutual, towards his mother, as well as R2,000 as an allowance to Pitse.
"[This was] for her expenses such as policies and life cover, domestic worker and groceries,” Buthelezi said.
Buthelezi explained that Hlabangwane also supported his siblings and nieces with their schooling and was in the process of completing various projects at his mother's home at the time of his arrest.
After detailing the effect Hlabangwane's actions had on his family, his future prospects as well as his mental challenges as a result, the probation officer read out the letter the 28-year-old wrote to Pitse's family expressing his remorse for the murder.
Before the letter was read out, presiding judge Cassim Moosa asked Pitse's family if they were comfortable sitting in while the letter was read, allowing them a chance to leave at any point if they felt discomfort.
Buthelezi then read out the one-page letter, written in English and Sesotho, while Hlabangwane kept a straight face. He was wearing a green checked shirt and matching jacket.
It says: “I apologise for only having an apology to offer. I can only apologise and take full responsibility for my actions. I hope with this apology I can give you some sort of solace.”
Hlabangwane goes on to beg her family to bear with him as he again apologises, saying he knows he “cannot reserve [sic] my actions. I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart and I regret it every day of my life.
“I want you to know that I loved Tshepang so much and our lives were so intertwined that by taking hers, I ended mine. I know my actions are unforgivable. I am appealing to your higher nature to forgive me. I don't know if I deserve a second chance. However, if given one I will use it more responsibly.”
He ends off the letter with an address to his “love”, Tshepang, saying he was “glad to know what true love really is”.
Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst questioned just how remorseful Hlabangwane was in his cross-examination of Buthelezi, saying that while Hlabangwane accepted that his actions were wrong, he was not truthful.
“The accused was not honest when he was giving you information on the incident. There has been no remorse, he's been lying from day 1.
“If he's not being truthful, how is it possible that he's remorseful?” he asked.
The hearing continues.
