The gun went off, I ran past Senzo and out the house, says witness

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for his murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Twala told the court that even Kelly Khumalo's son, who he shielded, ran towards the sitting room.
He said Meyiwa had been fighting with one of two intruders, adding that Zandi and Kelly’s mother used crutches to assault the armed man.
“I wouldn’t say I saw the shot go off, but there was only one person in possession of a firearm there,” he said, adding that while running out the house through the kitchen, he met Meyiwa at the door moving in the opposite direction.
Twala said he was not sure if Meyiwa was falling at the time.
He said he ran towards the main gate and was uncertain whether he heard a second gunshot.
Mthokozisi Twala, Senzo Meyiwa's close friend and the fourth state witness in his murder trial, told the Pretoria high court that when the soccer star was killed in Vosloorus on the East Rand on October 24 2014, everyone was shocked and ran their separate ways.
After a gunshot rang out and in the midst of the confusion, Twala said he fled the house, past Meyiwa, who was later certified dead from a gunshot wound.
“The scuffle happened fast and afterwards a shot went off. The shot went off in the kitchen, close to the sink,” he said.
Twala was testifying on Tuesday about his relationship with Meyiwa and the events leading to his death.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.
Kelly Khumalo’s son saw scuffle with Senzo Meyiwa’s killers: witness
