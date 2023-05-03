Teffo represented four of the five accused in the murder trial but withdrew as counsel last year, citing “harassment”.
Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery at the Vosloorus home owned by the mother of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
This was the second time Teffo barged into the courtroom and demanded to speak to the judge.
In September last year he tried to force his way into the judge’s chambers.
He had entered the courtroom wearing his legal robes. A conversation between him and other lawyers ensued. After a few moments, Teffo walked to the hallway leading to the judge’s chambers. Armed police officers followed.
Speaking on Power98.7, he denied he forced his way into court to see the judge in his chambers. He said his appearance was planned a day before.
“My appearance at the court was an agreement with the National Prosecution Authority,” Teffo said.
His latest stunt drew sharp reaction on social media, with many claiming Teffo was making the case about him.
‘This man thinks this case is about him’ — Malesela Teffo’s drama in court angers many
Many people have slammed disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo for delaying the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, saying he is “disrespectful” and again making the case about him.
Teffo caused drama on Tuesday after he arrived at the Pretoria high court wearing his legal robes and demanded to see judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in his chambers.
“We need to go into the chambers of the judge before this matter can commence,” Teffo said.
He said he had matters of importance to discuss with Maumela and these could not be discussed in court as the proceedings were being televised.
