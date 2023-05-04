Family traumatised by son’s hit-and-run death
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 04 May 2023
The family of Mihle Siko, 21, who was allegedly killed by a vehicle on the N2 near Hemingways Mall in East London last week, said he had been a very loving person with big dreams...
Family traumatised by son’s hit-and-run death
The family of Mihle Siko, 21, who was allegedly killed by a vehicle on the N2 near Hemingways Mall in East London last week, said he had been a very loving person with big dreams...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos