The second rapist who escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, Freedom Day, has been rearrested.
Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Athini Nothi Mzingelwa was rearrested on Wednesday after escaping with Siyabulela Khohliso on April 27.
“The rearrest was effected at about 11am at Mthatha General Hospital.
“Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has applauded the assistance of community members who often provide the department of correctional services with useful leads during manhunts. Such was the case again in recapturing Mzingelwa,” Nxumalo said.
Second escaped rapist rearrested
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Escaped convicted rapist caught while another at large in EC
Mzingelwa will join Khohliso in facing new charges of escaping from custody, he added.
Khohliso, who is serving 10 years for rape, was caught on Monday night in the Libode area, while Mzingelwa is serving an eight-year sentence for the crime.
TimesLIVE
