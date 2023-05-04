Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, who lived in KwaZulu-Natal when he was 20 years old, says former president Nelson Mandela played a large role in Global Citizen's fight to end extreme poverty.
“I was living in KwaZulu-Natal in the Valley of the Thousand Hills. I was in a deep rural area and one of the only white boys or umlungu at the time living there. One weekend I went to Shongweni Dam between Durban and Pietermaritzburg and started reading Long Walk to Freedom [by Mandela] and Mandela's story is deeply inspirational,” said Evans in New York after the Global Citizen conference in support of ending extreme poverty and preventing a climate crisis on April 28.
“People give him credit for his perseverance, his ability to forgive when other people would not. I found the depth of character extraordinary. Like when I read about his approach to the Rivonia trial, when I read about how he maintained his resilience while in prison, about how he smuggled information out of prison so he could inspire comrades.”
The conference saw international superstars and leaders of countries speaking on the dangers of climate change and called on leaders of wealthy countries to implement a climate solution related to injustices affecting poor nations.
Evans was responsible for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert that saw Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest and Ed Sheeran perform to thousands of South Africans to raise money to help end extreme poverty.
The conference saw South African Nomzamo Mbatha host the Global Citizen Prize awards which highlighted young Africans making a difference in their communities.
WATCH | Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
“I wish I had a chance to meet him because everyone wants to meet their heroes. What he represented in forgiveness, reconciliation, I think, is as important to the South African context now as it's ever been, because there are political forces trying to divide and he tried to bring people together, always sought reconciliation.
“He was willing to speak to enemies. And that's important because the world has become increasingly tribal. The onus on us is to sit down and have conversations. I believe conversation and inspiration can move mountains. And Mandela told us that,” he said.
At the summit, Global Citizen launched its new campaign — “Power Our Planet: Act Today. Save Tomorrow” — a global effort to mobilise financing for developing countries to fight climate change and extreme poverty.
