News

Kabelo Gwamanda elected Johannesburg mayor

05 May 2023
Sisanda Mbolekwa
Politics reporter
Al Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda has been elected mayor of Johannesburg, replacing Thapelo Amad who resigned.
Al Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda has been elected mayor of Johannesburg, replacing Thapelo Amad who resigned.
Image: Supplied

Kabelo Gwamanda has been elected mayor of Johannesburg. 

A member of the Al Jama-ah party in the city council, Gwamanda received the backing of the ANC, EFF and minority parties. He replaces former mayor Thapelo Amad, also of Al Jama-ah, who resigned a few weeks ago.

The total number of votes cast in Friday's election was 266.

Gwamanda received 139 votes, while ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni garnered 59 and former mayor Mpho Phalatse received 68.

The new mayor was sworn in moments after he was announced as the man at the helm of the country's economic hub.

TimesLIVE

 

