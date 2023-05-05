LISTEN | ‘You’ll infect patients with your HIV’ — care worker suspended indefinitely and called ‘stupid black’

Nomthandazo Mateane said she has been suspended indefinitely by the facility’s nursing services manager, René Wienekus.
Wienekus, however, said the employee was suspended by Charisma Healthcare Solutions, an agency which provides nurses to the facility.
When contacted the agency said: “Charisma does not discriminate against any people due to their medical or other status with respect to any terms or conditions of their employment.”
It said there is an investigation into the matter and it was unable to provide further details until this is concluded. It said necessary protocols guided by labour legislation were followed.
Mateane had initially shared her story on local news channel BCM tv-Buffalo City Metro Television.
A suspended care worker at Kennersley Park claims she was told she would infect patients with HIV if she continued working at the East London old age home, where they are called “stupid blacks”.
Another worker echoed Mateane’s claims that staff were called “stupid blacks” at Kennersley Park. A nurse said she was unfairly dismissed and claimed Wienekus' management style is horrific at the home, staff rights are grossly exploited and people are targeted to be suspended or dismissed.
The matters are before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
The Human Rights Commission had not given details about its investigation by the time of publication, and this article will be updated once the South African Human Rights Commission gives comment.
Listen to the clip above to hear the stories.
