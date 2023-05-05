In a deleted statement previously shared on her Instagram page, the actress distanced herself from Bester's escape from prison and crimes, saying after introducing himself as TK Motsepe, he booked her for events five years ago and her visit to the prison in 2018 was merely to get answers.
"Till this day I was never paid for some of the events I was booked for by 21st century. In 2018 I went to the prison to demand answers. It was a difficult time in my life and he owed me money,
“I've been open about everything with those who have been investigating and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went there on a regular basis nor was I the last person to visit before his escape,” read the statement.
Despite Simz distancing herself from Bester, social media users have weighed in on the matter, with some trolls question her innocent protests.
“Thank you to everyone who has been supportive during this time. I've read your messages, your DMs, your WhatsApps.”
Simz Ngema grateful for support after Thabo Bester 'confession'
Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has expressed gratitude to those who have supported her.
After G4S prison records revealed there was a “well-known celebrity” who visited “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester before he broke out of his cell in May 2022, the actress confirmed she had met with the criminal once.
