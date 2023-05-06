Excitement builds ahead of national arts fest
East London performers ready to showcase their talents in Makhanda
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 06 May 2023
The National Arts Festival programme launched a flurry of over 200 shows, and now that bookings are open, East London performers have been gearing up to showcase their talents. ..
Excitement builds ahead of national arts fest
East London performers ready to showcase their talents in Makhanda
The National Arts Festival programme launched a flurry of over 200 shows, and now that bookings are open, East London performers have been gearing up to showcase their talents. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos