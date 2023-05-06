Nelson Mandela Bay mayor resorts to court to halt special council meeting
By Andisa Bonani - 06 May 2023
The compliance of a motion of no confidence meant to be tabled at a Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting on Monday is set to be tested at the Gqeberha high court...
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor resorts to court to halt special council meeting
The compliance of a motion of no confidence meant to be tabled at a Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting on Monday is set to be tested at the Gqeberha high court...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos