Qonce’s once pristine golf course now in ruins
Ernie Els launched his professional career at club in 1991
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 06 May 2023
For more than a century, the King William’s Town Golf Club was a recognisable feature as one drives into Qonce using the N2, but now it is left in ruins...
Qonce’s once pristine golf course now in ruins
Ernie Els launched his professional career at club in 1991
For more than a century, the King William’s Town Golf Club was a recognisable feature as one drives into Qonce using the N2, but now it is left in ruins...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos