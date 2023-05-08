BCM to train Mdantsane’s feared anti-crime forums
Mayor’s announcement greeted with loud applause, despite concerns over harsh methods used by some community groups
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 08 May 2023
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has announced plans by the city to formally train the much-feared Mdantsane anti-crime forums to bolster efforts to fight criminality...
BCM to train Mdantsane’s feared anti-crime forums
Mayor’s announcement greeted with loud applause, despite concerns over harsh methods used by some community groups
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has announced plans by the city to formally train the much-feared Mdantsane anti-crime forums to bolster efforts to fight criminality...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos