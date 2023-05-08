×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 08 May 2023
Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex Shakoane has died.
Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex Shakoane has died.
Image: PHILIP MAETA/ GALLO IMAGES

Prominent Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane has died.

The news of Shakoane's death was confirmed by Sundowns on Sunday.

The club said it’s deeply saddened by the untimely passing of its long-serving communications manager and staunch supporter. 

“Alex Shakoane loved Mamelodi Sundowns immensely and was a loyal servant of football in Mamelodi, Tshwane and the whole of South Africa,” said the club in a statement. 

“He was involved in Sundowns from its formative years in the 1970s.” Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe said the Motsepe family, the board, the supporters and all the members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family mourn the passing of Shakoane whom they all loved dearly. 

“Bra Alex’s life was all about Mamelodi Sundowns, and we will miss his unique contributions and larger than life personality,” Motsepe said. 

The club said further details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course. 

According to media reports, Shakoane was hospitalised after he suffered a stroke.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans