Nine Gauteng hospitals without permanent CEOs, says DA
The DA in Gauteng has raised concern about the lack of permanent CEOs at nine of 37 public hospitals in the province, which are being run by acting bosses.
MPL Jack Bloom said it was worrying that two hospitals in the province have already gone more than 12 months without a permanent CEO.
“The recent ombud’s report into Rahima Moosa Hospital was critical of poor processes in appointing hospital CEOs,” said Bloom.
Gauteng hospitals have recently seen two resignations and one retirement, with the CEOs of Thembisa and Pretoria West hospitals on suspension.
The hospitals without permanent CEOs are:
A month ago a report by health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba recommended that Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi should be fired from her post and disciplined after complaints were laid against her for being absent from the ailing facility for most of her tenure.
