South Africa should be proud of its free media — Ramaphosa

South Africa should be proud of its free and independent media, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday.
The country has significantly improved its ranking on the World Press Freedom Index.
“We should therefore be encouraged — moving up 10 places from 35th in the world in 2022 to 25th this year. As a relatively new democracy, compared to those with more entrenched traditions of constitutionalism, we should be proud of our promotion of a free and independent media,” said Ramaphosa.
The World Press Freedom Index, compiled annually by the organisation Reporters Without Borders, assesses the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories.
“It looks at the environment in which media workers operate with respect to political conditions, legal frameworks, safety and economic and sociocultural context,” he said.
Ramaphosa said the organisation defines press freedom as “the ability of journalists as individuals and collectives to select, produce and disseminate news in the public interest independent of political, economic, legal and social interference, and in the absence of threats to their physical and mental safety”.
According to the survey, South Africa’s media landscape is “sturdy, diverse and dynamic” at a time when journalism has become an increasingly hazardous occupation in several other parts of the world.
Ramaphosa said media freedom is a pillar of South Africa's democratic order.
“Our journalists continue to be the standard-bearers for accountability and the empowerment of citizens. Media investigations have shone a spotlight on corruption, the abuse of vulnerable people, the targeting of whistle-blowers, and all manner of wrongdoing within the state, the private sector, academia and other sectors.”
The growth of citizen journalism and the spread of smartphones have made it possible for all manner of newsworthy events, including the actions and utterances of public figures, to be instantly disseminated to a mass audience, he said.
“In South Africa, journalists are free to work without censorship, harassment or judicial sanction, even when harshly criticising those in positions of authority.”
However, Ramaphosa noted that the media in South Africa also faced challenges. He acknowledged that several media institutions were struggling to survive in the face of technological change, shifting media consumption behaviour and the after-effects of the Covid-19 epidemic, adding that these developments inevitably undermine the vibrancy and diversity of our media.
“In recent years, there have been incidents where journalists have been threatened or assaulted in the course of their work. Some have been vilified on social media or targeted by political figures.”
As society we ought to condemn such actions and work to prevent them, he said.
“It is important for the media to hold those in authority in government, business and civil society to account in the public interest. At the same time, the media has an important role to play in educating and informing citizens on the issues that matter most to them.”
As the country heads to next year's general election, the media should use its reach and influence to encourage more citizens to register to vote, he said.
“It should make a greater effort to cover issues in communities that sometimes receive little coverage in the mainstream media. Without seeking to unduly influence voters, the media should focus on the critical issues that matter to people when they need to decide who to vote for.”
Media freedom, like many of the rights contained in the constitution, is hard-won, he added. “It thrives in an environment where the media itself exercises due caution to be credible, accurate, fair and truthful always.
“In the end, the state of our media is not defined by its ranking on an index, but by how it contributes to building a vibrant democracy with an informed, empowered and active citizenry.”
