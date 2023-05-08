Wild Coast diver tells of shark attack terror
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 08 May 2023
A 39-year-old Eastern Cape man, who had a near-death experience last week when he was attacked by a shark off the Wild Coast, says the thought of almost being eaten by the sea creature has left him shaken and paralysed with fear...
Wild Coast diver tells of shark attack terror
A 39-year-old Eastern Cape man, who had a near-death experience last week when he was attacked by a shark off the Wild Coast, says the thought of almost being eaten by the sea creature has left him shaken and paralysed with fear...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos