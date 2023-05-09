Mazimpaka accused individuals and organisations of seeking political mileage, saying the party noted with disgust the racial undertones at play.
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract allegations against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Al Jama-ah has called on the DA to retract allegations against its party member and Johannesburg's newly elected mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Al Jama-ah's Gauteng leadership said the malicious claims were unfounded, false and a calculated attempt to manipulate and interrupt spheres of government from delivering quality services to residents.
It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. Investors were allegedly left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.
DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse said it would be a tragedy for the city's 6-million residents to be subjected to “such questionable and dubious leadership”.
Al Jama-ah's provincial spokesperson Anisa Mazimpaka said residents had long suffered under the DA and refused to go down the same path.
"We are disappointed at the level to which the DA, in opposition, when defeated politically, resorts to cheap politicking and a failed attempt to defame the character of the newly elected executive mayor even before he has stepped into his office," she said.
Mazimpaka accused individuals and organisations of seeking political mileage, saying the party noted with disgust the racial undertones at play.
"The executive mayor is a law-abiding citizen. We demand the DA retract its lies against the mayor and demand it issue an apology, both verbal and written, within the next 48 hours — failing which we will advise the executive mayor to instruct his legal team to approach the courts for remedial action and sue the DA for defamation of character."
Mazimpaka said Gwamanda had a long history of serving communities, including those in Johannesburg, where, dating back to 2019, he had served as an adviser to multiple mayors. He was also secretary of the minority parties in the city.
"The executive mayor remains focused and will not be distracted nor deterred from his main responsibilities of putting his residents first and delivering improved quality of services ... with his coalition partners in the government of local unity."
Mazimpaka added that Gwamanda was looking forward to rolling up his sleeves this week as he embarked on the mammoth task of improving the quality of lives of residents and boosting the city's economy, while ensuring political stability.
