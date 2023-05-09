Children go hungry amid school nutrition funding fiasco
Money for meals should be accessible from today, education department vows
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 09 May 2023
An unemployed East London parent has told of the painful sight of pupils returning home from school to sleep on empty stomachs after a delay in the national school nutrition programme (NSNP) left many without their only meal of the day...
Children go hungry amid school nutrition funding fiasco
Money for meals should be accessible from today, education department vows
An unemployed East London parent has told of the painful sight of pupils returning home from school to sleep on empty stomachs after a delay in the national school nutrition programme (NSNP) left many without their only meal of the day...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos