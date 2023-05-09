×

News

Children go hungry amid school nutrition funding fiasco

Money for meals should be accessible from today, education department vows

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 09 May 2023

An unemployed East London parent has told of the painful sight of pupils returning home from school to sleep on empty stomachs after a delay in the national school nutrition programme (NSNP) left many without their only meal of the day...

