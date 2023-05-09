Build One SA “noted with shock” Gordhan's response, saying he has proved once again government has long forgotten its pledges and mandates to the people.
'Stop wasting time & taxpayers’ money' — Build One SA slams Gordhan's plan to appeal power ruling
Build One SA has condemned the decision by the government to appeal against the Pretoria high court's decision to exempt schools, hospitals and police stations from load-shedding.
The high court judgment comes after an application brought by 19 organisations, including opposition parties, NGOs and individuals.
The interim order, which must be implemented within 60 days, states minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan “shall take all reasonable steps to ensure there shall be sufficient supply or generation of electricity to prevent any interruption of supply as a result of load-shedding”.
However, Gordhan said the public enterprises department would lodge an urgent appeal to set aside the judgment, citing “serious concerns about the implications of the ruling on efforts to stabilise the national grid and get the country out of load-shedding”.
Build One SA “noted with shock” Gordhan's response, saying he has proved once again government has long forgotten its pledges and mandates to the people.
"[They] are content to continue to violate the rights of the very citizens who voted them into power,” the party said.
“We urge government to stop wasting time and taxpayers’ money on frivolous court action and get on with serving the needs of our people. Starting with complying with the court order and delivering electricity in 60 days.”
The EFF called for Gordhan’s removal, saying he has once again showed his “deep hatred” for the public in service of his “nefarious agenda of privatisation”.
“Instead of complying with the judgment, Gordhan in his typical arrogant fashion has resolved to appeal an instruction for him and his department to fulfil their constitutional duties of provision of health care, education and policing.
“To oppose such a legally sound, ethical and human judgment is pure arrogance, constitutional delinquency, and a reaffirmation of the disregard the ruling party has for ordinary people and the poor,” said the red berets.
