×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Students lead Makhanda water protest

Some areas without supply for more than two weeks, amid ongoing crisis

Premium
By SUE MACLENNAN - 09 May 2023

Residents, staff and students from Rhodes University and the College of the Transfiguration, businesspeople, members of the Unemployed People’s Movement and community leaders joined in protest on Monday against renewed prolonged water outages amid Makhanda’s decade-long water crisis...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans