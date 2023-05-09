×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele

By TimesLIVE - 09 May 2023

Suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being both a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing is being held in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans