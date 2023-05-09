×

Women take fight over communal coastal land to court

Sigidi village residents want to stop development near pristine Mzamba beach and tidal river

By Adrienne Carlisle - 09 May 2023

Sigidi village residents on the Wild Coast have resorted to court in a bid to stop a school principal from developing a piece of land close to the pristine Mzamba beach and tidal river which they say forms part of a coastal conservation area protected by law...

