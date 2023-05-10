×

News

IN PICTURES | R400m worth of fake Versace, Gucci and Louis Vuitton goods seized

By TIMES LIVE - 10 May 2023

Vigilant police identified a vessel and intercepted a container carrying R400m worth of high-end luxury clothes and accessories at the Durban harbour on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said officers spotted a suspicious-looking cold storage container.

“The container was searched at a depot in Isipingo and tonnes of counterfeit items of well-known clothing brands worth about R400m were recovered.”

Among the items were Gucci glasses, Versace bags and clothes, Louis Vuitton shoes and sports merchandise.

He said the container came from an Asian country and police have started the process to establish the intended destination and the possible recipients.

TimesLIVE

