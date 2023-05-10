×

Mcinga describes award win as victory for province

‘Ngena Noah’ becomes first gospel track to be named song of the year

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 10 May 2023

Gospel star Betusile Mcinga, who bagged the much-coveted song of the year trophy at the Metro FM Awards at the weekend, has described the achievement as a win for all artists in the Eastern Cape and the entire gospel industry...

