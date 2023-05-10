Meyiwa's best friend unable to describe scuffle when he was shot

Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday he could not describe the scuffle that took place in the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed on October 26 2014.

Thwala said he could not describe how Meyiwa and the first intruder who entered the Vosloorus home pushed each other from the sitting room to the kitchen as he had turned to take his cellphone from the TV stand after Meyiwa stood up.

“I won't be able to explain or describe how the pushing happened,” he said.

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

Focusing on the scuffle, advocate Charles Mnisi for accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube asked Thwala to show or explain to the court how the pushing happened.

Thwala had previously testified that when the first intruder, whom he first thought was a neighbour, came into the house, the first person to react was Longwe Twala, who stood up and ran towards him (the gun-wielding man).