Two life terms for North West man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mom

A North West man who murdered his former girlfriend and her mother, and shot his daughter and the woman's brother has been slapped with two life terms and two 10-year jail terms.

Boitshoko Abednigo Swanepoel, 36, was handed the hefty sentence by the Mmabatho high court on Tuesday, nearly five years after he committed the crimes.

On September 25 2018, Swanepoel went to Motlalepula Motsatsing's house at Lonely Park outside Mahikeng to speak to her regarding a court interdict issued against him, said North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani, in a joint statement with the National Prosecuting Authority.

“An argument ensued between Swanepoel and Motsatsing's mother, 52. Swanepoel took out a firearm and shot Motsatsing, 29, her mother and their daughter.

“Upon hearing the gun shots, Motsatsing’s brother went to check the house, but Swanepoel also shot at him. The two-year-old daughter was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg with serious injuries.”