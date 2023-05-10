×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Benin's home-grown fertiliser thrives amid shortage

By Reuters - 10 May 2023

Demand for Magi-Ko, an all-natural fertiliser made in Benin, has soared since the war in Ukraine sparked a global shortage in fertiliser.

Farmers say the organic alternative yields abundant crops and does not degrade soil in the long run.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans