Demand for Magi-Ko, an all-natural fertiliser made in Benin, has soared since the war in Ukraine sparked a global shortage in fertiliser.
Farmers say the organic alternative yields abundant crops and does not degrade soil in the long run.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Benin's home-grown fertiliser thrives amid shortage
Demand for Magi-Ko, an all-natural fertiliser made in Benin, has soared since the war in Ukraine sparked a global shortage in fertiliser.
Farmers say the organic alternative yields abundant crops and does not degrade soil in the long run.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos