Two former police officers who were caught with stolen Telkom copper cables in 2021 were jailed for 15 years by the Durban regional court on Monday.
Sergeants Zwelihle Mngadi, 46, and Luvuyo Mbixane, 43, and Mandla Mgaga, 31, were found guilty of damage to essential infrastructure.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said on June 18 2021 members from the Umkomaas task team were working in Umlazi township when they noticed a marked police van and a white bakkie parked at the side of the road.
“They approached the vehicles and noticed there was a tow truck pulling out a copper cable. Members confronted the accused, who identified themselves as police officials. They established that the accused were stealing the copper cable and it was positively identified by Telkom,” Mhlongo said.
Mngadi, Mbixane and Mgaga were convicted in December 2022 after an investigation by the Hawks.
Mgaga was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
Former cops slapped with 15-year jail terms for cable theft
Reporter
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Two former police officers who were caught with stolen Telkom copper cables in 2021 were jailed for 15 years by the Durban regional court on Monday.
Sergeants Zwelihle Mngadi, 46, and Luvuyo Mbixane, 43, and Mandla Mgaga, 31, were found guilty of damage to essential infrastructure.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said on June 18 2021 members from the Umkomaas task team were working in Umlazi township when they noticed a marked police van and a white bakkie parked at the side of the road.
“They approached the vehicles and noticed there was a tow truck pulling out a copper cable. Members confronted the accused, who identified themselves as police officials. They established that the accused were stealing the copper cable and it was positively identified by Telkom,” Mhlongo said.
Mngadi, Mbixane and Mgaga were convicted in December 2022 after an investigation by the Hawks.
Mgaga was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos