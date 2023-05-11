×

Godrich Gardee offers to help Makhadzi amid Open Mic feud

11 May 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Makhadzi is embroiled in a feud with Open Mic Productions.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Former EFF secretary-general and lawyer Godrich Gardee has offered to help superstar Makhadzi in her battle with Open Mic Productions.

Makhadzi announced last week she had left the label to pursue other business interests. The company disputed this, telling Sunday World she had signed an “auto renewable” contract.

As the feud became the talk of the dinner table, Gardee offered to assist.

“Hi Makhadzi, drop a DM for assistance in case you do not have any. We are here to fight your battles!” he said in a tweet.

Gardee opened a law firm shortly after he was admitted as a high court attorney in 2021.

At a celebration lunch at the time, EFF leader Julius Malema said Gardee should fight injustice.

“When students get arrested for fighting for free education you must go and release them because you are a lawyer for human rights. As an activist, as a commissar, your responsibility is to fight injustice.

“In fighting injustice, you must not expect a reward. We do not want to be paid for fighting an injustice. Where you see an injustice, you must get involved.”

Makhadzi's new management recently said it was exploring legal options to resolve the dispute.

“This is becoming a legal matter so we are going to meet our lawyers to give us the way forward. We received the contract which she signed, so we are presenting it to our lawyers so we can be advised what to do next.”

