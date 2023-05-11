Having served a successful six-year term as President of Surfing South Africa, Johnny Bakker's new role seeks to improve the level of surfing in the African continent.
Daron Mann speaks to Bakker about his new role as Vice President of the African surfing confederation.
Bakker, who is also an attorney, has been tasked to improve the level of surfing in the continent.
In this episode, Bakker shares the challenges faced by surfers in the African diaspora and talks about the language barriers with West and Central African countries.
With Senegal awarded the rights to host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics, Bakker says the confederation is excited about the tournament coming to the continent and aims to work with Senegalese authorities to improve the standards of infrastructure and administration.
LISTEN | Former Surfing SA President Bakker talks new African venture
Image: Johnny Bakker / Facebook
