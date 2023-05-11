×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence

11 May 2023
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Socialiate doctor, Nandipha Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.
Socialiate doctor, Nandipha Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

In an unexpected move, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application.

Magudumana and five other accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for their bail application.

The six are alleged to have been involved in the brazen escape from prison by Magudumana's boyfriend, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Magudumana's attorney told the court there is material evidence which is crucial in Magudumana's matter.

The state prosecutor confirmed they have received a request for some information from Magudumana's attorney.

Her matter has been rolled over to May 16, when she will appear for the main case and possible bail application.

The bail application against her co-accused continues. 

It was initially believed Bester had died in his prison cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. 

Once allegations surfaced that the burnt body found in his cell was not his, Magudumana and Bester fled the country and were detained in Tanzania last month. 

Police investigations have since unravelled a web of crime which allegedly saw Magudumana and Bester rope in G4S security officials stationed at the Mangaung prison to assist in Bester's prison break.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans