Those who will be seated with Malema will be treated to welcome drinks with the EFF's top officials, enjoy a three-course meal and have their company logo displayed on a screen at the gala dinner.
They will also have branding opportunities at the venue and receive 10 tickets to the FNB VIP marquee at the birthday celebration.
Tables that are still available include the gold table for R750,000, a silver table for R500,000 and bronze for R250,000.
Guests wanting to sit with other EFF MPs, such as the party's deputy president Floyd Shivambu, will have to fork out between R750,000 and R500,000.
Earlier this week, Malema asked for donations to “finance the revolution” ahead of the anniversary.
He shared a video asking for donations from “peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora”. He said donations could be as little as R10 to finance the anniversary.
“We need resources to finance this organisation. Without resources, this organisation will never succeed. It depends on genuine donations and contributions from peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora.
“We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution. If we don't finance our own revolution, counter-revolutionaries will hijack it.”
The EFF also asked for donations of cows, vegetables, groceries, T-shirts and buses for the celebration at FNB Stadium on July 29.
“You can donate anything in your means to express how over the past 10 years the EFF has touched your life. No donation is too small,” said the party.
Malema's R1.2m 'platinum' table has been sold
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says he has sold a “platinum” table worth R1.2m to an undisclosed buyer who will get to rub shoulders and interact with him at the party's exclusive dinner gala.
The EFF will host the gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on July 27, ahead of its 10th birthday celebration at FNB Stadium on July 29.
Malema said the table, at which he is the host and will interact with 10 people, was sold within hours of the party announcing the event.
“Platinum is gone. The EFF asked me to sell my table, and I did precisely that,” he said.
