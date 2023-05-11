Mandla, speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting in Qunu, said they had been working to ensure the Eastern Cape race was run under the official rules of SA’s athletic codes.
“There is a Serbian company that has decided to sponsor students from neighbouring schools. We will choose 50 athletes from the schools to run the 10km race,” he said.
He said vendors have been invited to set up stalls and sell their wares.
“We want [it] to be cultural; a space where community people and from the greater King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality can come to sell, and benefit from this initiative,” he said.
“AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo is supporting and blessing this marathon, and his representative is attending this meeting,” Mandla said.
Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa will shoot the starting gun at the 42.2km, while King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani will open the 10km event.
Mandla said the Miss World Organisation was a surprise sponsor.
The Eastern Cape marathon is one of several events leading up to what would have been the late world icon’s 105th birthday on July 18, and the 10th commemoration of his death on December 5.
DispatchLIVE
Mandela marathon returns to late icon’s heartland
Image: SUNDAY TIMES
The winners of Saturday’s inaugural Eastern Cape Mandela Marathon — from Mandela’s burial site in Qunu to his birthplace at Mvezo — will take home R50,000, while the prize for the winner of the 10km race will be R8,000.
The historic 42.2km marathon, staged in KwaZulu-Natal since 2012, is set to come to the rolling hills of the late icon’s birth village of Mvezo in the rural hinterland of the Eastern Cape, while the KwaZulu-Natal race will be held in Howick in August.
Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska will participate in this weekend’s 10km marathon and is arriving in Mthatha on Friday.
This was announced on Thursday by Mandela’s eldest son Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela, who is the head of the Mandela royal house and Mvezo’s traditional leader.
New Mandela Marathon to be run between Mvezo and Qunu
