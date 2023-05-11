Mbude bows out after secret settlement reached
Suspended Eastern Cape education head may have received multimillion-rand payout
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 11 May 2023
Suspended education department head Dr Naledi Mbude has resigned after reaching a secret settlement with provincial premier Oscar Mabuyane, probably amounting to millions of rand...
Mbude bows out after secret settlement reached
Suspended Eastern Cape education head may have received multimillion-rand payout
Suspended education department head Dr Naledi Mbude has resigned after reaching a secret settlement with provincial premier Oscar Mabuyane, probably amounting to millions of rand...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos