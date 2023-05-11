One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the state's fourth witness and eyewitness to the incident, Mthokozisi Thwala, of fabricating evidence to suit a particular narrative on the circumstance in which Meyiwa was shot in the Vosloorus house on October 21 2014.
Meyiwa's friend accused of fabricating evidence as contradictions surface
One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the state's fourth witness and eyewitness to the incident, Mthokozisi Thwala, of fabricating evidence to suit a particular narrative on the circumstance in which Meyiwa was shot in the Vosloorus house on October 21 2014.
As the trial continued on Thursday in the Pretoria high court, Charles Mnisi, the lawyer representing Mthobisi Prince Mncube, suggested to Thwala that part of his testimony contradicted that of the third witness, Tumelo Madlala.
Meyiwa was fatally wounded in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
“I am going to put it to you that you have come here to fabricate evidence to suit a particular narrative on the circumstance which the deceased was killed in the house,” Mnisi said.
Thwala said he had not fabricated evidence.
“It Is not fabricating, I am telling you what I saw and what happened in front of my eyes,” he said.
Mnisi said: “Little did you realise that narrative you are trying to fabricate or the evidence to try to suit the narrative you are trying to fabricate will ultimately not stand the test of time.”
According to his testimony, those involved in the scuffle were Meyiwa, Madlala, the two intruders, Zandi and Kelly’s mother.
Madlala testified that the tussle in the kitchen was between Meyiwa and the second tall intruder, whom he pinned against the wall.
When asked by the defence if he at any point in the kitchen witnessed a tussle between Meyiwa and the second tall intruder, Thwala said: “I wouldn't say that I saw it.”
Mnisi has concluded his cross-examination.
The trial continues.
