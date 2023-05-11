A 15-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy was arrested and appeared in the Durban children’s court after he allegedly shot his brother in Stanger Manor in KwaDukuza on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the arrest on Thursday.
“Three teenage brothers, aged 11, 14 and 15, were reportedly in the house when the eldest brother found a firearm. It is reported that as they were playing with the gun, a shot went off and fatally wounded the 14-year-old.
“Investigations have begun into the circumstances that led to the children getting hold of the firearm, which reportedly belonged to a deceased family member. Incidents of this nature could be prevented if the next-of-kin of deceased people remove the risk by informing police about the existence of firearms,” he said.
It is believed the gun belonged to the boys’ late father.
“A person who inherits a firearm has options to either donate the firearm by nominating or offering it to a family member or any person, provided that such a person is in compliance with the law and possesses a licence to own a firearm.
“Deceased persons' firearms can also be handed over or sold to a registered firearm dealer or an individual or be surrendered to the SA Police Service (SAPS) for destruction. Heirs of the deceased person’s firearms may alternatively apply for the deactivation of the firearm with the SAPS.
“Ignorance of the law is never an excuse and anyone found to have failed to execute their legal responsibilities will be met with the might of the law,” said Netshiunda.
Teenager arrested for 'accidentally' killing his brother in KZN
