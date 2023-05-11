The babies — two girls and a boy — were delivered between 11.35pm and 11.44pm.
Triplets for one mom and twins for another — all in a night's work at Jane Furse Hospital
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has congratulated the maternity staff of Jane Furse Hospital who delivered triplets on Wednesday morning and twins several hours later — all through natural birth.
In a statement, Ramathuba said the triplets were born to 22-year-old Manaleng Phina.
The babies — two girls and a boy — were delivered between 11.35pm and 11.44pm.
“The two girls each weighed 2kg and the boy 3kg,” said the department.
“All the babies were delivered through normal vaginal delivery.”
Three hours later, the medics welcomed the babies of Gladys Komane, aged 26. .
“The first boy weighed 2.2kg and the second one weighed 3kg and all were delivered through normal vaginal delivery,” said the department.
“We congratulate the two mothers for being blessed with triplets and twins . We are glad that the mothers and babies are well and in good health. We applaud the midwives and doctors for helping the mothers during the delivery processes. As a province we declared 2023 as a year of primary health care mainly to improve access to quality health care to women and their unborn babies which will reduce their mortality,” said Ramathuba.
