WATCH | 'Violent disruptions' at Cape Town universities

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) management ordered an immediate halt to all campus operations and academic activities on Thursday citing “continued violent disruptions” by unruly students.
The institution said all residences must be vacated by 4pm on Friday.
There has also been unrest at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).
“Continued violent disruptions, torching of buildings and wanton attacks on institutional infrastructure have forced university management to close all campuses indefinitely,” CPUT said in a message to staff and students.
“Unruly students, acting in bad faith, with the sole purpose of making the university dysfunctional, have left management with no choice but to act decisively. The safety of staff and students is our primary concern at this stage.”
CPUT said transport to key areas where affected students lived would be provided.
There have been sporadic protests this week at the Bellville and Wellington campuses.
“The reasons given by protesting students are operational in nature and range from, among others, shuttle service matters, cafeterias and the need for additional accommodation,” the university said earlier.
“The major issue, however, relates to an external [matter] with a new NSFAS requirement that any student who is studying for less than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for accommodation, living and transport allowances. NSFAS initially verified these students for study at the commencement of the 2023 academic year and the new condition leaves some students unfunded in critical areas. We understand the frustration of students and we, with student leadership, continue to engage with NSFAS on the way forward.”
Meanwhile, students have been involved in sporadic clashes with security and police at the University of the Western Cape (UWC). In videos shared online, students can be seen firing what is seemingly a paintball gun at security on campus, while using a chair as a "shield".
The SRC said students had resolved at a mass meeting on Tuesday that their demands for better safety and security must be met by the university, saying they were terrified after fellow student Kamva Dasi was robbed and fatally shot more than a week ago by “gangsters” near the newly opened Unibell Residence.
The “absurd NSFAS position to take over allowance distribution and pay allowances directly to students via agencies that would charge service fees to students” was another issue raised at the meeting.
