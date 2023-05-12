358 Newtown pupils share five classrooms, with no toilets
Premium
By MKHUSELI SIZANI - 12 May 2023
Newtown High’s school governing body blames the provincial education department for having dragged its feet to build a new no-fee Afrikaans school for 358 pupils who share five classrooms and have no ablution facilities...
358 Newtown pupils share five classrooms, with no toilets
Newtown High’s school governing body blames the provincial education department for having dragged its feet to build a new no-fee Afrikaans school for 358 pupils who share five classrooms and have no ablution facilities...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos