Cheers as hero cop foils cash-in-transit heist
High drama in Mthatha as off-duty officer takes on armed gang
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 12 May 2023
Crowds cheered and clapped as an heroic off-duty Mthatha policeman single-handedly took down a gang of four heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers in a shoot-out which left one suspect dead and the others fleeing for their lives...
