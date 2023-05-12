×

Department slammed over delay in payment of school feeding funds

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 12 May 2023

The education portfolio committee has ripped into the provincial education department over the delay in the provision of national school nutrition programme funds that left thousands of pupils across the province without food...

