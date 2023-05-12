×

IN PICTURES | Five co-accused in Thabo Bester prison escape apply for bail

By TIMESLIVE - 12 May 2023
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail on May 12 2023 after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen returned to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday to apply for bail.

They were arrested for allegedly helping “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.

In an unexpected move on Thursday, their co-accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application. Her matter has been rolled over to May 16.

Teboho Lipholo at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Buti Masemola at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nastassja Jansen at her bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. She was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Tieho Frans Makgotsa at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former G4S security guard Senohe Matsoara at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nastassja Jansen waits for her bail application to start in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester to escape prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

