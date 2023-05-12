Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen returned to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday to apply for bail.
They were arrested for allegedly helping “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
In an unexpected move on Thursday, their co-accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application. Her matter has been rolled over to May 16.
IN PICTURES | Five co-accused in Thabo Bester prison escape apply for bail
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
