LISTEN | Chintsa's sailing sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer shares her journey of endurance

After 235 days, 5 hours, 44 minutes and 4 seconds of racing in the ocean, the Chintsa-born sailer Kirsten Neuschäfer became the first woman to win a solo Golden Globe round-the-world.
Neuschäfer received international acclaim as she crossed the ancestor of the Vendée Globe in Les Sables d'Olonnethe, France in a eight-month long journey .
In this exclusive interview with Daron Mann, Neuschäfer takes us through her journey in the ocean, the hardships and the emotions she went through during the tough race.
Neuschäfer also talks about her is planned holiday in the Eastern Cape , she says she wants to use the time to reflect and think about her next destination.
Could we see a movie on her journey anytime soon?
Listen to this latest episode of That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.
Image: Kirsten Neuschäfer / Facebook
