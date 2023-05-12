×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Chintsa's sailing sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer shares her journey of endurance

By Daron Mann - 12 May 2023
Kirsten Neuschäfer.
Kirsten Neuschäfer.
Image: Kirsten Neuschäfer / Facebook

After 235 days, 5 hours, 44 minutes and 4 seconds of racing in the ocean, the Chintsa-born  sailer Kirsten Neuschäfer became the first woman to win a solo Golden Globe round-the-world.

Neuschäfer received international acclaim as she crossed the ancestor of the Vendée Globe in Les Sables d'Olonnethe, France in a eight-month long journey .

In this exclusive interview with Daron Mann, Neuschäfer takes us through her journey in the ocean, the hardships and the emotions she went through during the tough race.

Neuschäfer also talks about her is planned holiday in the Eastern Cape , she says she wants to use  the time to reflect and think about her next destination.

Could we see a movie on her journey anytime soon?

Listen to this latest episode of That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel