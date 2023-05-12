The end of a 'key buffer'? — AP
SA 'indicated they understood the gravity' of Russia military ties: How the world reacted to weapon ship claims
Commentators and media around the world have reacted to the US government's claim that a Russian cargo ship which docked at Simon's Town left South Africa loaded with weapons.
The controversial docking of the Lady R late last year raised questions in many quarters, but only silence from government on what it was doing while in South African waters.
US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety said this week Washington had established the vessel was loaded with weapons while docked at the naval base in December. He added this was among the “concerns” raised by American senior officials with a high-level South African delegation that recently visited the US.
The claims have sparked outrage and calls for answers within South Africa and made headlines around the world.
SA officials 'indicated that they understood the gravity of our concerns' — New York Times
According to the New York Times, Senator Chris Van Hollen met the South African delegation in Washington and said officials “indicated they understood the gravity of our concerns regarding their increased military ties with Russia and were taking seriously the evidence we have presented regarding transfers of weapons and ammunition to Russia”.
Van Hollen said the South African delegation indicated the country would hold anyone found to have been involved in any such transfers accountable.
The publication called the weapon transfer allegations “the most pointed diplomatic jab yet in an increasingly tense relationship” between the US and South Africa.
Unlike many other nations, SA has not imposed sanctions on Russia — Russia Today
Russia Today focused on the Presidency's “push back” at the allegations and slamming of US officials for “undermining the spirit of co-operation and partnership” between the US and South Africa.
“Unlike many other nations, South Africa, which has close historical ties with Moscow, has not imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Ramaphosa said in May 2022 the restrictions will only hurt 'bystander countries',” the publication added.
Pandor to meet US counterpart amid diplomatic storm over Lady R vessel
Further straining of relations — Washington Post
The Washington Post said the claims had “injected a combustible new element into the US’ already strained dealings with leading developing nations over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine”.
“While the [Joe] Biden administration has touted its assembly of an international alliance in support of Ukraine as a central foreign policy achievement, the picture is very different beyond Europe and a handful of US allies in Asia,” it added.
It quoted state department spokesperson Vedant Patel as saying the US government had “serious concerns” about the allegations, but was committed to the “affirmative agenda” of its relationship with South Africa.
“What I will say is we have been quite clear and have not parsed words about any country taking steps to support Russia’s illegal and brutal war in Ukraine,” he said.
'Tilt towards the Kremlin'? — The Guardian
The Guardian said Patel described Brigety's comments as “a welcome step” and the docking “deeply concerning”.
“South Africa has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, which has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage. The country — an African powerhouse that also wields moral clout for its victory over apartheid — says it wants to stay neutral and champions dialogue as the means to end the conflict. But critics cite a number of recent incidents as evidence of a tilt towards the Kremlin,” the publication added.
The end of a 'key buffer'? — AP
The Associated Press said if the claim was true, it could have implication for SA-US ties.
“If South Africa is found to be giving Russia military aid it threatens to fracture the relationship between the US and a key partner in Africa.
“Despite South Africa's neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration was hoping it could still be a key buffer against growing Russian and Chinese influence on the continent.”
It confirmed the ship's docking and detailed how it was purchased by a Russian company, Transmorflot LLC, in 2019.
“In May 2022, the US sanctioned Transmorflot and several vessels it alleges are controlled by the company, including the Lady R, for aiding the Russian war effort. The company then changed its name to MG-Flot LLC, which is also listed as the owner of the Lady R.”
SA a 'soft ally' to Russia? — BBC
The BBC echoed the concern about US-SA relations if the claims are true, and added it could put South Africa firmly on Russia's side.
“If the claims are true, they not only weaken South Africa's claim of neutrality, but some may even go as far as saying the country is complicit in the ongoing aggression of Russia in Ukraine.
“If South African bullets are found on Ukraine bodies, that is not a position we would want to be in,” one expert in international relations told the BBC.
It said it was not clear if the alleged weapons were purchased from a state-owned arms company or a weapons company based in South Africa.
“At the heart of the issue for South Africa now, off the back of these claims, will be the impression this could create that the country is not only non-aligned but has chosen to be a 'soft ally' to Russia at a time when some Western countries see Russia as an aggressor guilty of human rights violations.”
Concerns around allegiance — Al Jazeera
Al Jazeera quoted Brigety as saying the weapons transfer claims, naval drills between Russia, China and South Africa and other issues contributed to concerns about South Africa's allegiance.
“South Africa is one of Russia’s most important allies on a continent divided over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but it has maintained it is impartial on the conflict and abstained from voting on UN resolutions on the war,” Al Jazeera added.
