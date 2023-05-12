×

There'll be unrest if suspects in Bester case are granted bail, court hears

12 May 2023
Belinda Pheto
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen in court on Friday where they are applying for bail. They were arrested for allegedly helping 'Facebook rapist' and murderer Thabo Bester escape prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

One of the investigating officers in the case against five people accused of assisting “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from prison in May last year has asked the court not to grant them bail.

“I plead with the court to keep these applicants in custody. I'm scared their release could spark unrest and the community might take justice into their own hands,” he said in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.

If they were granted bail, the community might disrespect the justice system, undermine it and claim it was useless. 

The five former G4S employees — Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen — launched their bail applications on Thursday.

The police officer is part of a team of investigators working on the case and cannot be named by court order. 

“This crime shocked the nation. They didn't have shame and assisted someone who had committed serious crimes escape from custody. They didn't care about the victims Bester raped,” the officer said.

He said he was worried about the safety of state witnesses, as some of them were known to the accused.

“Some of the witnesses testified in the disciplinary hearing of the accused and know them.

“Applicant number one [Matsoara] was a supervisor and had access to files of the witnesses, so he could try to go to their homes to harm them,” he said.

Investigations had not yet been concluded and he was worried they could interfere with the investigation. “More arrests are coming and there are outstanding witness statements.”

He said it might take a month to two to conclude the investigations.

The bail hearing was postponed until Tuesday for further evidence and cross-examination by the defence of the officer.

